Hyderabad, January 24: Cyber criminals hacked the serves of the A.P. Mahesh Cooperative Urban Bank and allegedly transferred over Rs 12 crore to different accounts.

The cyber crime wing of Hyderabad police registered a case and took up investigation on Monday after the bank officials lodged a complaint. Some persons hacked into the servers of the bank and transferred the huge amounts to about 100 different bank accounts.

The bank officials lodged a complaint with the police after the fraud came to light during internal verification. A police team visited the main branch of the bank to launch the probe. The team gathered details of the cyber security system of the bank. Crypto Theft Case: Cyber Fraud Module Transferring Cryptocurrency Into Wallets Of Palestine's Al-Qassam Brigates, Reveals Delhi Police Investigation.

This is said to be first such e-fraud targeting a bank in the city. With its headquarters in Hyderabad, Mahesh Bank has 45 branches across four states. In 2018, hackers had siphoned off Rs 94 crore from Pune-based Cosmos Bank, India's second largest cooperative bank, by cloning thousands of credit cards.

