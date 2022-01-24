Uttar Pradesh, January 24: A woman accused her neighbour of sexually harassing and assaulting her following an altercation in Krishnanagar. The woman also accused the neighbour's mother of provoking him to commit the crime.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the complainant, in her complaint, alleged that she had gone to her father's plot in the Indralok colony on January 19 to remove the garbage dumped in the property. When she was getting the work done, a neighbour, identified as Ashutosh Tyagi approached her along with his mother and picked a fight with her. Uttar Pradesh: Two Arrested for Killing Friend Over Monetary Dispute in Varanasi.

The mother-son duo hurled abuses at her and started beating her with sticks when she protested. "After being provoked by his mother, the man started dragging her inside his house, on raising alarm the neighbours gathered on the spot and saved her," she added.

The woman registered a complaint at the police station. Based on the complaint, police have booked the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

