Guwahati, Nov 14 (PTI) Leader of banned Popular Front of India's student wing Amir Hamza was on Monday remanded in police custody by a court here.

Hamza was arrested in Bengaluru last week and brought to Guwahati on Sunday.

Also Read | Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022: BJP, Congress Workers Upset Over Candidates' Selection for Upcoming Polls.

He was produced before chief judicial magistrate, Guwahati, which remanded him in five-day police custody, a release by the Assam Police said.

A search operation at Hamza's residence in Baksa district had led to recovery of various incriminating documents and posters.

Also Read | Mizoram Stone Quarry Collapse: Fifteen Feared Dead in Incident, Rescue Operations Underway (Watch Video).

The seized items include posters against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the BJP, the RSS and the ABVP, along with those in support of hijab.

Letterheads of PFI were also recovered from his house.

Hamza, who was absconding, was on Friday night apprehended by a team of the Assam Police in Bengaluru.

At least 40 PFI activists have been arrested from different parts of the state recently.

The police have already sealed the PFI Assam's head office in Hatigaon area of Guwahati as well as its local offices in Karimganj and Baksa, following the ban on the outfit by the central government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)