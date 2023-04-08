New Delhi [India], April 8 (ANI): Bar council of Delhi has recently written a letter to Delhi police requesting to lodge an FIR against a person impersonating himself as an advocate by using the enrolment number of an advocate.

In the said letter of April 5, Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) informed the police that A.K. Gupta is impersonating himself as an Advocate by mentioning and misusing the enrolment number, which in fact is alloted to an accused.

Also Read | Silvio Berlusconi: Italy’s Ex-leader Upbeat About Recovering.

Further, the instances of Gupta abusing and threatening other advocates have also been reported, the letter said.

BCD has requested SHO Police station Hauz Khas to lodge an FIR against A.K. Gupta, for impersonation as advocate by misusing the enrolment number.

Also Read | Calcutta High Court Denies Permission To Terminate 12-Year-Old Minor Rape Victim's 28-Week Pregnancy.

"It is said that as per BCD records, A.K. Gupta is not enrolled with it. Hence, a thorough enquiry may be conducted and he may be arrested in appropriate sections of the IPC," added the letter.

BCD chairman said that a letter has been written to the police to lodge an FIR against AK Gupta regarding the allegation as he is not enrolled with BCD but impersonating himself as an advocate by misusing the enrollment number of an advocate. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)