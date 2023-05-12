New Delhi [India], May 12 (ANI): Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, who retired as a judge of Supreme Court on Friday, said that the bar is the mirror of society and it advocates that people rely on it in the time of need.

Justice Dinesh Maheshwari's remark came while addressing his farewell function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association.

Addressing a gathering, Justice said that he is greatly indebted for love and affection. He said that he placed himself as one of the workers of the great institution and judges are nothing but transit tourists, who come and go but the institution keeps marching ahead.

He also said that because of the contribution of members of the bar, the bar is permanent.

Justice Maheshwari said all are bound by the constitution.

Choosing not to speak on the tenure of judges should be more or less, he said that it is not the time that matters but it is the life in the time that matters.

"As a humble servant of the constitution, I have tried to contribute to strengthening this institution," Justice Maheshwari said.

Quoting a dialogue from the timeless classic, Mughal-e-Azam, where King Akbar said that Insaaf Humein Bete Se Zyada Azeez Hai, he said that justice is dearer to a judge than anything else. "This is what the system has always been, and you are the contributors to that system," he said.

Justice Maheshwari said that the bar is the mirror of society and people rely on advocates in the time of need therefore they cannot be wavering in their hard work and dedication.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said that Justice Maheswari has always shown a commitment to ensuring that justice is accessible to all and has also been a proponent of alternative dispute resolution mechanisms.

CJI Chandrachud said that Justice Maheswari often says, as judges, we do not see the person only the cause.

During his address, CJI DY Chandrachud made a lighter note about not playing a cricket match with SCBA. He said that the reason behind this is the cases listed in the court.

He further apprised the gathering that around 1,530 cases this week and 1500 matters are listed for next week. (ANI)

