Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 27 (ANI): Bareilly District Magistrate Avinash Singh has completely rejected the allegations of City Magistrate Alankar Agnihotri, who resigned from his post as the City Magistrate of Bareilly on January 26, alleging that an "anti-Brahmin campaign" is underway in Uttar Pradesh.

DM Singh, in a statement, said, "The allegations made by the City Magistrate are a result of misrepresentation. The DM also said that differences of opinion can be a part of a democratic system, but it is not appropriate to turn a dialogue into sensational allegations. The district administration has adopted restraint, balance, and a positive approach throughout the entire incident, and will continue to do so"

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh goverment has ordered disciplinary action against Alankar Agnihotri and attached him to the Shamli District Magistrate.

As per the order issued by the Special Secretary, Agnihotri will remain attached to the office of the District Magistrate, Shamli, until the completion of the inquiry.

Agnihotri has appealed to Brahmin public representatives to resign and stand with the community, stating that their inaction could lead to a "massacre" of the general category.

"I still appeal to all the public representatives of the Brahmin community to immediately start resigning and stand with the community. The time has come; otherwise, your massacre is certain. The massacre of the general category is certain because your public representatives are asleep, sitting as employees of corporate companies. I have written to the Governor...I have submitted my resignation to the Uttar Pradesh CEO and the District Magistrate through email".

The resignation of Agnihotri has sparked a political debate in the State.

BJP MP Dinesh Sharma told ANI," Neither do I know him nor have I heard about him. There are many people who start smelling of politics, and then such people start looking for reasons..." (ANI)

