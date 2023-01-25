New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Protests at JNU after alleged stone pelting over the screening of a BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been called off, said JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh on intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

"We filed a complaint, and the police assured us they'll be immediately looking into the incident. We gave the name and details of all the persons involved. As of now, we're calling off the protest. We will also file a complaint at the JNU Proctor office," said Ghosh.

JNU students protested outside a police station in Vasant Kunj after they marched there claiming stones were pelted during the screening of a banned BBC documentary on Modi.

Late on Tuesday night, Jawaharlal Nehru University students marched towards Vasant Kunj police station amid claims of stone pelting by ABVP during the screening of a banned BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

JNU Students Union President Aishe Ghosh alleged that ABVP pelted stones during the screening.

"ABVP pelted stones, but no step by the administration yet. We almost completed the film's screening. Our priority is that electricity should be restored. We will file FIR," Ghosh told ANI late on Tuesday night. .

"Do these people hurling allegations have any evidence that we pelted stones? We did not pelt stones at all," JNU student from the ABVP Gaurav Kumar told ANI.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police said, "If we receive a complaint from any section of JNU, necessary legal action as deemed appropriate will be taken." (ANI)

