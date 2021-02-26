Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 26 (ANI): Administrator of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Gaurav Gupta along with other officials concerned, reviewed the progress of Smart City road projects undertaken by BBMP on Friday.

"Chief Minister of Karnataka BS Yediyurappa will soon be inaugurating nine roads developed under Smart City Ltd," Gupta said.

"Out of the 36 roads that are being constructed, five have been thrown open to the public so far," he said.

Gupta visited Raj Bhavan Road, Nehru Planetarium Road, Cantonment Road, Queen's Road, Kasturba Road and Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road and inspected the progress. He instructed the authorities to complete the pending work immediately.

Gaurav Gupta instructed the officials to take necessary actions to clear the pedestrian underpass at Raj Bhavan Road as it is not being used.

"Illegal OFC cables dangling from the trees towards the pedestrian tracks must be immediately cleated," Gupta informed.

The administrator said that Smart City projects must make sure that the pedestrian tracks must be even and uniform especially around the tree structures as they are in the TenderSure model.

Gupta also visited Cantonment Road and Queens Road on the occasion. He ordered the smart city officials to install the electrical cables underground and said that the roads must be asphalted soon after the completion of the construction work.

Gupta instructed that the public toilets on the pedestrian track to be cleared as it will cause inconvenience to the pedestrians. (ANI)

