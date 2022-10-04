Shillong, Oct 4 (PTI) BD Mishra on Tuesday took oath as the new governor of Meghalaya at a function in the Raj Bhavan here.

Mishra, the former brigadier of the Indian Army, has been serving as the Arunachal Pradesh governor since 2017 and was given the additional charge of neighbouring Meghalaya.

Also Read | Hemant Lohia Murder Case: Initial Investigation Didn't Point Towards Terror Angle, Say Jammu and Kashmir Police.

He succeeded Satya Pal Malik who completed his term as the Meghalaya governor on October 3.

Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh and senior cabinet ministers were present at the function.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Hotel Staffer Peeps Into Bathroom When Woman Guest Takes Bath; Arrested.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma welcomed the new governor to the state.

"Congratulations and best wishes to @BrigMishraJi as he takes charge as the Governor of Meghalaya. Look forward to his counsel and support....We welcome him to our beautiful state!" he wrote on Twitter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)