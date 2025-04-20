Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) The mother of Sakshi Kamble, who committed suicide last month over alleged harassment by some students at a college in Maharashtra's Beed district, has urged Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take stringent action against the accused.

In an emotional letter addressed to the Deputy CM, Koyna Vitekar stated her daughter was supposed to get married on Sunday (April 20).

Vitekar stated that Sakshi couldn't stand the harassment by a group of students after one of them clicked her photographs and blackmailed her.

Sakshi hanged herself at her uncle's house in Dharashiv district on March 14.

Vitekar demanded the strictest action against Sakshi's college-mate Abhishek Kadam, and his group for harassing her.

She alleged a racket is involved in clicking photographs of girls attending the college (in Beed) and blackmailing them.

Vitekar demanded justice for her daughter.

