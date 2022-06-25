Bengaluru, Jun 25 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday instructed officials to complete the land acquisition process and start the work within a month for comprehensive development of Anjanadri Hills, considered to be the birthplace of Lord Hanuman, at Kishkinda in Koppal district.

The instructions were issued at a meeting chaired by Bommai to review the implementation of Anjanadri Hills Comprehensive Development project.

Stating that about 60 acres of land is required for the project, of which about 58 acres is currently held by private owners, the Chief Minister asked the Deputy Commissioner of Koppal district to acquire the land through direct negotiation with the farmers or through the KIADB (Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board) land acquisition process.

In the first phase of the project, connecting roads to Anjanadri should be developed, and alternative roads too should be identified and built, he said.

According to his office, the Chief Minister also wanted the officials to widen the State Highway from the National Highway to Gangavathi in the district.

He instructed the officials to prepare a detailed project report and develop parking and other amenities for the pilgrims at the base of the foothills.

Referring to the proposal for building a 430-metre ropeway to reach the top of Anjanadri Hills, Bommai instructed the state tourism department to complete the tender process for the work within two months.

He wanted the officials to create tourist amenities and parking facilities at the base of the ropeway. "I will personally visit Anjanadri Hills before July 15 to inspect the progress of the works," Bommai said.

Ministers Anand Singh, Halappa Achar, Koppal MP Karadi Sanganna and others were present.

