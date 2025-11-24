BEL and Safran Electronics and Defence inked joint venture agreement for production of HAMMER precision weapon in India (Photo/PIB)

New Delhi [India], November 24 (ANI): In a major impetus to Make-in-India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and Safran Electronics and Defence (SED), France, have signed a Joint Venture Cooperation Agreement (JVCA) for the production of Highly Agile Modular Munition Extended Range (HAMMER) Smart Precision Guided Air-to-Ground Weapon in India.

The JVCA was inked by Manoj Jain, CMD of BEL, and Alexandre Ziegler, Executive Vice President, SED, in the presence of Secretary (Defence Production) Sanjeev Kumar and CEO Safran Olivier Andries in New Delhi on Monday, a Defence Ministry release said.

The agreement formalises the intent expressed in the MoU signed between BEL and SED on February 11, 2025 during Aero India, reaffirming the willingness of both sides to incorporate a potential Joint Venture Company (JVC) in India.

The JVC shall be formed as a private limited company with 50:50 shareholding.

It will localise the manufacturing, supply and maintenance of HAMMER to meet the operational needs of the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy. The indigenisation level will progressively increase up to 60 per cent with key sub-assemblies, electronics and mechanical parts being manufactured locally.

The transfer of production will happen in a phased manner with BEL leading final assembly, testing and quality assurance.

HAMMER is a combat-proven, precision-guided weapon system known for its high accuracy and modular design, making it adaptable for multiple platforms, including the Rafale and Light Combat Aircraft Tejas.

"This JVCA underscores BEL's commitment to strengthening India's defence industrial base and aims at leveraging SED's extensive experience in manufacturing of smart precision guided air-to-ground weapon," the release said. (ANI)

