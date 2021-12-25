Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that the Belagavi session of the state legislature proved fruitful as many projects for the development of northern Karnataka were approved during it.

Speaking to media persons at Suvarna Soudha he said, "Belagavi session came up with solutions for many complex problems of the region. The state government has proved that it is committed to the development of irrigation in the region. Approvals were given for a slew of railway projects for northern Karnataka, financial rejuvenation of HESCOM, clearance for Sasalatti and Manturu irrigation projects, Lift irrigation project in Sedam were among the projects which got a push during the session".

"Recruitment of teachers for Kalyana Karnataka region, grant of Rs500cr in the supplementary estimates for the region, taking up new infrastructure projects in Belagavi and holding joint session of the state legislature in January are among the prominent decisions the state cabinet took during the session," Bommai said.

"The session witnessed elaborate discussion on recent floods and crop losses. The state government has made history by rushing to farmers' aid as the crop loss compensation was paid within 48 hours after the details were uploaded in the app. About Rs700cr was distributed within a month benefiting over 14 lakh farmers," the Chief Minister said.

"We have proved ourselves as a farmer-friendly government by almost doubting the crop loss compensation despite financial constraints amid the COVID-19 crisis. The compensation for crop loss in dryland farming has been raised from Rs 6800 per hectare to Rs13,600, as for irrigated lands it has been increased from Rs 13,500 to Rs 25,000 and for horticulture crops, it has been raised to Rs28,000 from Rs18,000. It is a historic decision," Bommai said.

Referring to the anti-conversion Bill which was passed by the legislative assembly, he said, "it exposed the dual policy of the opposition Congress, which opposed the bill".

On being asked about the bill not getting passed in the Legislative Council yet, he said, "we would not like to force the bill through. The bill would be taken up in the next session after taking all the members into confidence."

Reacting to Congress' comments that the session was convened only to push through a few bills, the Chief Minister said, "the opposition parties had enough time to take up pro-people issues. But their objective was confined to holding dharna in the house. The opposition did not bother to participate in the debates. They did not conduct themselves responsibly".

The 10-day winter session of the Karnataka Assembly session was held at Suvarna Vidhana Soudha, Belagavi from December 13 to 24. (ANI)

