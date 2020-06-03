India News | Below Normal Day Temp at Most Places in Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh, Jun 3 (PTI) The maximum temperature at most places in Haryana and Punjab continued to hover below the normal limits on Wednesday, the Meteorological department said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, according to the MeT department.

Also Read | Vijay Mallya to be Flown to Mumbai on Extradition From UK, Lodged in Arthur Road Jail.

In Haryana, Ambala's maximum temperature settled at 35.9 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, while Karnal recorded a high of 35 degrees Celsius, it said.

The maximum temperature in Hisar was six notches below normal at 36.5 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

Also Read | Indian Railway Refunds Rs 1,885 Crore to Passengers Against Cancellation of Trains Due to Lockdown.

Narnaul registered a high of 35 degrees Celsius, which was seven notches below the normal limits, it said.

In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius, down five notches against normal limits, the MeT department said.

Amritsar registered a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius, four notches below normal, while Patiala's maximum temperature was 36.3 degrees Celsius, four notches below the normal limits.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)