Dehradun, Aug 12 (PTI) Beneficiaries of various Central government schemes from Uttarakhand will be among the 1,700 people invited from across the country as special guests to the Independence Day celebrations at Red Fort on August 15.

The 1,700 special guests invited to listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address live include people connected to various flagship programmes such as Jal Jeevan Mission, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna, Amrit Sarovar Yojna and Central Vista project, according to an official release here.

The initiative to invite people from all walks of life to be a part of the celebrations has been taken by the government in line with its 'Jan Bhagidari' vision, it said.

During the visit, the special guests will get an opportunity to visit the National War Memorial and the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya in New Delhi.

Dinesh Chandra Tripathi from a village in Nainital who is among the invitees from Uttarakhand, said it was a proud moment for him to be invited as a special guest to witness the Independence Day celebrations.

Tripathi runs a Farmer Producer Organisation with 521 farmers.

Another FPO beneficiary, Bharat Singh Rautela from Jhala village in Uttarkashi district expressed a similar sentiment.

