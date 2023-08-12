Jaipur, Aug 12: The authorities in Kota have directed the educational institutes not to conduct tests on Sunday. Though the directive was already issued earlier, it has been decided to implement it strictly after Rajasthan's education hub witnessed 20 suicides in the last eight months.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed concern during a programme in Jaipur regarding the increase in suicides in Kota. JEE Aspirant From Uttar Pradesh Hangs Self to Death in Hostel Room in Rajasthan's Kota.

"Do not put pressure on the children, let them become what they want to be," he said.

A District Level Committee meeting was held in Kota on Saturday under the chairmanship of Collector OP Bunkar.

Many police officers, coaching institutes and hostel operators were present at this meeting.

The district collector said that the children study continuously in the coaching centres and in their hostel rooms, and they do not get any window to relax.

Instructions were issued earlier as well regarding holidays on Sunday.

On Saturday, during the meeting, Bunkar told the operators of the coaching centers that there would be no test on Sunday.

Besides, the coaching centres have also been asked to organise "motivational sessions" every week.

A guideline has also been issued for hostel operators.

In cases of suicide by hanging, officials said that a security device should be installed in the fan.

Bunkar said: "If this device is installed in all hostels and PGs, children can be saved to a great extent."

In the meeting, he asked the officials to issue separate orders for its immediate implementation. NEET Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Hanging Himself in Hotel Room in Rajasthan’s Kota, 17th Death This Year.

The collector also said that there would be a "psychology test" of the children so that their mental condition can be known.

Along with the coaching centre operators, hostel and PG owners will also have to do this test every 15 days. If any suspicious case comes up in this test, it will be marked and their family members will be called and counseling will be done through experts.

