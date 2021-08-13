Kolkata, Aug 13 (PTI) The apex bodies of actors and television serial producers of West Bengal have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ensure transparency and fairness in work conditions and contract agreements between the two sides, an office-bearer of the actors' body said on Friday.

The MoU, which will be effective immediately after the Durga Puja in October, was signed by the West Bengal Motion Pictures Artists Forum and the Welfare Association of Television Producers.

"All important issues ranging from working hours, shifts of artistes, timely payment of wages, kind of food to be provided, Covid-19 safety measures to be followed etc have been addressed in the MoU signed on Thursday," Forum office-bearer Soham Bandyopadhyay told PTI.

The Mou was signed with support from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, minister Arup Biswas, director-turned-MLA Raj Chakraborty and actor-director Parambrata Chatterjee, he said.

Earlier there was no formal agreement between the associations of actors and producers on a collective basis, which sometimes resulted in unfortunate situations and hampering of work, Bandyopadhyay said.

Asked why the agreement would be effective from October, the forum official said, "The time is needed to take all steps across studios."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)