Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) Stating that community transmission of COVID-19 has been recorded in a few areas in West Bengal, the Mamata Banerjee government on Monday announced a complete lockdown across the state for two days every week to stem the spread of the disease.

The decision was taken following a high-level meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, at the state secretariat, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said.

Also Read | West Bengal to Impose 2-Day Complete Lockdown Per Week, Shutdown on Thursday and Saturday This Week.

"There are a few places in the state where community transmission of COVID-19 has been detected. After talking to experts, doctors, enforcement authorities, and the police, we have decided to impose complete lockdown for two days every week in the entire state to break the chain (of transmission)," he told reporters at the secretariat.

All offices, transport services will be shut down on those two days, he said.

Also Read | Sachin Pilot Reacts to 'Rs 35 Crore' Bribery Charge Levelled Against Him: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 20, 2020.

"This week, the total lockdown will be in force on Thursday and Saturday. Next week, the shutdown will be clamped on Wednesday (July 29)," the home secretary said, adding that a review meeting will be held next Monday for further discussions on the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)