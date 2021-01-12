Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) The Bengal unit of the BJP on Tuesday took out a colourful rally from Shyambazar to Swami Vivekananda's ancestral residence at Simla Street here to mark the monk's 158th birth anniversary.

BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh, who led the rally, said the path shown by Swami Vivekananda is the "guiding light for the youth".

"We should imbibe his ideals and follow in his footsteps for ushering in a better tomorrow," he said.

Saffron party activists, holding posters of Swamiji, festoons and balloons, traversed the streets of north Kolkata on the occasion.

BJP national vice president Mukul Roy and other state-level leaders such as Rahul Sinha, and Jaiprakash Majumdar were among those who participated in the rally. PTI

