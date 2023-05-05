Moyna (WB), May 4 (PTI) Leader of the Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP on Thursday visited the family of the slain booth-level leader of the party at Moyna in Purba Medinipur district and announced financial help of Rs 2 lakh.

Adhikari led a procession of over a thousand BJP activists in protest against the killing of Bijaykrishna Bhunia and offered wreaths to a makeshift memorial of the BJP leader.

"Today I joined thousands of Karyakartas at Moyna in a protest rally against the murder of @BJP4Bengal Bakcha booth President Bijoy Krishna Bhunia and demanding for CBI investigation for this dastardly crime which happened due to the incompetence and biasness of Mamata police" (police force run by Mamata Banerjee), Adhikari tweeted.

Bhunia's body, with an injury mark on the head, was found late Monday night at a distance from his residence. The BJP alleged that Trinamool Congress goons were behind the murder, a charge denied by the ruling party of the state.

“We stand beside his bereaved family in this time of tragedy that has befallen them and pledge to ensure justice for them. Justice shall prevail,” Adhikari said in the Twitter post.

Meanwhile, Bhunia's body was brought from the Moyna hospital to the Command Hospital in Kolkata on Thursday for a second autopsy following an order of the Calcutta High Court.

The high court on Wednesday directed that the second post-mortem examination be conducted at Command Hospital in Kolkata, which is under the defence ministry, and asked the state government to submit a report to the court by Monday.

