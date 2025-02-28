Kolkata, Feb 28 (PTI) A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee alleged that the BJP was adding fake voters to the electoral rolls with the help of the Election Commission, the Chief Electoral Office (CEO) of the state said that updation of the electoral rolls is being conducted by officials with the active participation of Booth Level Agents (BLOs) appointed by political parties.

The CEO emphasised that any specific claims or objections should be directed to the BLOs, AEROs (Assistant Electoral Registration Officers), and EROs (Electoral Registration Officers) in West Bengal.

"As per RP Act 1950, Registration of Electors Rules 1960 and Manual on Electoral Rolls, concerned BLOs, AEROs, EROs, DEOs, and CEOs in any State/UT work for the updation of Electoral Rolls,” the CEO West Bengal posted on X.

“This is done with active participation of Booth Level Agents appointed by political parties. Any specific claim or objections are to be made first before the concerned 80,633 BLOs, 3,049 AEROs and 294 EROs in West Bengal,” the post read.

Banerjee on Thursday accused the BJP of adding fake voters from other states with the alleged backing of the Election Commission, claiming that the party used similar tactics to secure victories in Delhi and Maharashtra.

"It is evident how the BJP is tampering with the voters' list with the blessings of the Election Commission," she stated.

She warned that if necessary actions are not taken to correct the electoral rolls, her party would stage a dharna (sit-in protest) in front of the EC office.

