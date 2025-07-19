Diamond Harbour (WB), Jul 19 (PTI) A court in West Bengal's South 24-Parnagas district on Saturday sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping five minor girls and blackmailing them with videos of the crime.

The convict took advantage of the absence of his mother, who gave private tuition to the victim girls, and sexually assaulted them, the prosecution told the court.

He threatened to release videos he had recorded of the crime committed a year ago and warned the victims that he would kill them if they told anyone about the incidents.

The girls, however, told their guardians of their ordeal and following a complaint with Falta police station in the district, 22-year old Dipanjan Mondal was arrested.

The Diamond Harbour court sentenced Mondal to 20 years in prison after convicting him of raping the minors and blackmailing them.

In another case of rape of a minor in the same district, the court sentenced Saifuddin Molla to 10 years in prison.

The case was registered with Usti police station.

