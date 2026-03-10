VMPL

Palghar (Maharashtra) [India], March 10: ISKCON Govardhan Ecovillage (GEV), Palghar, today launched "Govardhan School of Culinary Arts, Ishswad Centre for Skill Development in Satvik Cooking" - a first-of-its-kind institute dedicated to reviving India's traditional food wisdom and promoting Sattvik culinary education. The school has been established in academic collaboration with Symbiosis School of Culinary Arts and Nutritional Sciences (SSCANS), Symbiosis International University, Pune. This noble endeavour is supported by Smt. Ishita De Wadhwani & Shri Danny Wadhwani, a USA-based entrepreneur.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by distinguished guests, academicians, aspiring chefs, sustainability advocates, and members of the hospitality and education sectors. The event featured prayers, curated lunch followed by ceremonial launch, tour of the school, and an interactive session outlining the institute's academic vision and mission.

The Founding Principle: 'Sattvik Food' - The school is founded on the principles taught by Srila Prabhupada, the Founder Acharya of ISKCON, who emphasized the need of Sattvik (mode of goodness) food - vegetarian, freshly prepared food - essential to nourish the body, purify the mind, and facilitate spiritual progress.

Blessing the occasion, His Holiness Radhanath Swami, founder of Govardhan Ecovillage said, "This is our yet another humble offering of devotion via culinary endeavours. We invoke the Lord's blessings and seek your good wishes, as we embark on this exciting journey of taste, tradition, and transformation."

School's Vision: 'Beyond just cooking food' - Shri Gauranga Das, Director - Govardhan Ecovillage explained the school's vision: "Food is not merely nutrition. It represents identity, ecology, equity, and consciousness. Through the Govardhan School of Culinary Arts, we aim to empower a new generation of culinary leaders who understand that cooking is both a science and a sacred responsibility. By reconnecting with India's sattvik traditions, we can build food systems that nourish the body, respect the earth, and uplift society."

Prof. Atul Gokhale, Director - SSCANS added, "We intend to develop this School as the centre of excellence in culinary arts, offering world-class training and skilling to aspiring chefs in the right methods of cooking Sattvik food, and propagating this knowledge for better health and wellbeing of people, rooted in our rich culinary tradition and culture."

Speaking at the occasion, Ishita and Danny Wadhwani said, "We are happy and privileged to support this pioneering step towards restoring balance between culture, climate, and cuisine - which will uniquely position Palghar as an emerging hub for sustainable culinary education."

The Guiding Force: 'Wealth of Experience' - The august Board of Advisors of the School includes, among others, His Holiness Radhanath Swami and Shri Danny Wadhwani, Radhi Devkukia - celebrity plant-based cook, Sattvik Master Chefs Fawni Spottswood, Kurma Das and Divya Alter, and noted celebrity Master Chefs Sanjeev Kapoor, Chef Ranveer Brar , Chef Nitin Minocha of Taj group and Radhavallabha Das, Ananga Mohan Das and Kishorilila Devi from ISKCON

Dr. Navaljit Kapoor, (Retd.) Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India will take up the responsibility of driving various skilling program initiatives, including execution of Govardhan School of Culinary Arts program to be conducted under the auspices of Shri Chaitanya Health and Care Trust.

Shri Hrishikesh Mafatlal, renowned industrialist and philanthropist, Chairman of the Board of Trustees - Shri Chaitanya Health and Care Trust, also graced the occasion. He thanked Shri Danny Wadhwani and family for their generous support to this initiative.

About Govardhan School of Culinary Arts, Ishswad Centre for Skill Development in Satvik Cooking

Located in Govardhan Ecovillage, Palghar, Govardhan School of Culinary Arts, Ishswad Centre for Skill Development in Satvik Cooking is the world's first sattvik culinary school. It offers state-of-the-art kitchen laboratories, bakery and confectionery units, demo kitchen with food photo studio, buffet and restaurant area, and professionally designed classrooms. Programs offered by the school include structured Diploma and Certificate courses in Sattvik culinary arts, bakery, and kitchen management. It will create a significant social impact by providing skill development opportunities to the deserving youth of Palghar district.

About Govardhan Ecovillage

Located in the serene foothills of the Sahyadris, Govardhan Ecovillage has emerged as a globally recognised model of ecological living. The campus integrates solar-powered infrastructure, rainwater harvesting systems, biogas units, natural farming practices, and a rare indigenous seed bank. Through this new Culinary School, GEV aims to revive India's traditional food knowledge while nurturing chefs and food entrepreneurs who value health, culture, and environmental responsibility.

About Shri Chaitanya Health and Care Trust

Shri Chaitanya Health and Care Trust, Mira Road, Thane, India, is a Public Charitable Trust having vast experience in the field of Medical and Healthcare Services. It is a multifaceted charitable organization dedicated to holistic service across healthcare, rural development, environmental restoration, and spiritual support. The Trust's integrated approach blends modern science, traditional wisdom, and a deep commitment to community well-being, focusing on Healthcare Services, Environmental Restoration, Livelihood and Empowerment, and Purposeful Care (HELP).

