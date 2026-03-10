NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 10: Bisleri International, in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), launched the report "A Vision of Water Governance for Viksit Bharat@2047: Markets, Institutions, and Imperatives" at the Raisina Dialogue 2026 in New Delhi.

Authored by noted experts Nilanjan Ghosh and Ambar Kumar Ghosh, the report presents a forward-looking framework for India's water governance as the country works toward its vision of a developed nation by 2047. As India advances toward its Viksit Bharat vision for 2047, the report calls for stronger collaboration between governments, institutions, and industry to build resilient water governance systems that can support economic growth while safeguarding natural resources.

Speaking on the significance of the book, Mr Angelo George, Chief Executive Officer, Bisleri International, stated, "The Sustainable Development Goals created a powerful shared global ambition. The next phase must focus on delivering local relevance and measurable impact. For this to happen, industry needs to move from being a participant to becoming a co-designer of solutions. Sustainable development ultimately depends on financing, execution, and measurement - areas where industry brings scale and capability. Through this collaboration on the report, we hope to foster a change in how industries manage their water footprint and contribute towards building a water-resilient future."

Building on last year's launch of the book on Water Credits Valuation with the Observer Research Foundation at the Raisina Dialogue 2025, this new publication represents the next chapter in Bisleri International's ongoing efforts to strengthen water governance and contribute towards a greener, water-positive future.

"In pursuit of the nation's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047, water governance will be central to ensuring the attainment of economic growth, ecological sustainability, social equity and distributive justice. The challenge before India is not simply managing water as a resource but governing a complex socio-ecological system that spans river basins, sectors, and institutions. This report underscores the need to rethink water governance through integrated basin management, stronger institutional frameworks, and innovative market-based instruments that can align economic incentives with environmental protection and resource-use efficiency," said Dr. Nilanjan Ghosh, Vice President, Development Studies, Observer Research Foundation, and co-author of A Vision of Water Governance for Viksit Bharat@2047.

The launch was followed by a high-level discussion on the theme 'Development by Design: Scripting the Next Global Growth Story.' The panel featured global leaders and policy experts, including D. N. Dhungyel, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Bhutan; Ngwaru Jumanne Maghembe, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Tanzania; Anna-Katharina Hornidge, Director of the German Institute of Development and Sustainability; and Archna Vyas, Country Director, Gates Foundation. The discussion was moderated by Chandrika Bahadur, CEO, The Antara Foundation.

