Ranaghat (WB), May 17 (PTI) A court in West Bengal's Nadia district on Saturday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for killing his brother over a property dispute on March 28, 2008.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge awarded life sentence to Akhil Chintapatra for attacking his brother, Nikhil, with a sharp weapon following a dispute over property at Haripur under the jurisdiction of Dhantala police station.

DSP Somnath Jha said, "Investigation revealed that it was clearly a case of a dispute over wealth."

Although the incident occurred in 2008, the investigating officer died in 2015.

The verdict was finally delivered in 2025 after a trial that lasted 17 years, Jha said.

"After a prolonged investigation and trial spanning 17 years, the court found sufficient evidence to hold Akhil responsible for the brutal killing," Jha added.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on Akhil Chintapatra, according to Additional Public Prosecutor Nabendu Biswas.

