Asansol (West Bengal) [India], January 9 (ANI): Around 12 passengers were injured in a collision between two buses on Monday in West Bengal's Asansol, informed the local people.

The accident took place in the Fatepur area of Asansol.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Gujarat: Girl Bitten by Rabid Dog While Playing in Front of Her House in Surat, CCTV Video Goes Viral.

As per information, two buses were on their way towards Asansol from Barakar at very high speed. The big bus rammed into the minibus from behind in a race to overtake each other. After which the minibus went out of control and hit a pole.

About 12 passengers are said to be injured in the accident.

Also Read | Mumbai: Two Labourers Killed as Lift Trolley Crashes at Under Construction Building in Worli.

All the injured were immediately admitted to Asansol district hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)