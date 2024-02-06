Kolkata, Feb 6 (PTI) Sleuths of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday reached the residence of a businessman in West Bengal's Hooghly district, while it actually wanted to go to another person's place.

The aggrieved family threatened legal action against the central agency if such an incident is recurred.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav Gets Invitation for Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra, Says Will Join.

A team of ED officers, accompanied by central forces personnel, raided the house of Subhadeep Sadhukha at Chinsurah on Tuesday morning, mistaking him for Sandip Sadhukha.

The raid was in connection with their investigation into the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds.

Also Read | Murder of Democracy, Decision Taken Under Pressure: Sharad Pawar Group on ECI Order As Election Commission Decides NCP Symbol Goes to Ajit Pawar Faction.

"Initially, the ED officers did not listen to us. We repeatedly told them that my son is Subhadeep and not Sandip but they continued to harass us. Ten officers of the ED came to conduct the raid," Subhadeep's father said.

Subhadeep looks after the family business of lozenge and they have been residents of Chinsurah for several decades.

"We are shocked. This is a big insult to our family. we will seek legal assistance if such mistakes are repeated," the angry father said.

Local people, who protested against the ED raid, described the family as decent and well-known in the area.

"Such mistakes are not expected from any central probe agency," a resident of the locality said.

The officers of the central probe agency soon left and went to the correct address where they conducted a search operation for nearly seven hours.

When contacted, an ED officer did not want to comment on the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)