Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) The West Bengal government has decided to promote artistes and performers to ensure that they get to earn their livelihood, amid the pandemic-induced crisis.

Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Saturday that there won't be any ceiling on the number of people who could attend open air shows and programmes, provided they adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

Also Read | World's Best Cities 2021: Delhi Becomes the Only Indian City to Feature Among Other Cities of the World, Ranks 62 in the List; Check Full List.

"The state government is in favour of promoting artistes involved in different form of arts, such as jatra, stag theatre, recitation, so that they get the maximum opportunity to earn a livelihood," Bandopadhyay said.

Last month, the government had granted permission to reopen cinema halls and theatres.

Also Read | India Reports 45,209 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Inches Closer to 91 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 1,33,227.

"In closed theatres, there is a restriction on the number of people who could attend the show. In case of open air auditoriums, however, there is no such restriction. We want the artistes to make the most of this opportunity," the chief secretary said.

There are lakhs of performers in the state who are finding it difficult to eke out a living, and the government is sympathetic towards their plight, he said.

"We have asked the Kolkata Commissioner of Police, the DG and all district magistrates, SPs to allow open-air theatre performances, while maintaining COVID-19 safety protocols," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)