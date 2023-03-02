Kolkata, Mar 2 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted bail to Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Nawsad Siddique, who has been in custody in four cases in connection with violence during a rally of the party at Esplanade in the heart the city on January 21.

The lone MLA of ISF in the West Bengal Assembly was arrested by Kolkata Police during an agitation that started from the rally over the alleged assault of their comrades at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district by ruling TMC supporters.

A division bench comprising justices Debangsu Basak and Md Shabbar Rashidi granted bail to Siddique in all four cases against him on bonds of Rs 10,000 with two sureties of like amount in each of the cases.

He was first arrested in connection with a Hare Street police station case, for which he has been in custody for 40 days.

The MLA was also accused in a New Market police station case and two other cases at the Leather Complex police station in connection to which he was taken into custody later.

The division bench directed Siddique to cooperate with the investigation and to appear before the trial court on every date of hearing.

The court observed that at this stage, the state is unable to demonstrate that the petitioner indulged in inciting the crowd to assault the police or to indulge in the destruction of public property or himself being involved in the assault of the police.

