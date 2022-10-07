Kolkata, Oct 7 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday logged 150 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 21,15,445, a health department bulletin said.

One more person died in the last 24 hours, taking the total COVID-19 fatality to 21,513, the bulletin said.

Also Read | Nine Sikkim Suraksha Samiti Members, Who Have Been Demanding Inner Line Permit for State, … – Latest Tweet by PTI News.

The positivity rate for the day was 2.81 per cent as 5,343 samples were tested.

The state currently has 2,026 active COVID-19 cases while 20,91,906 people have recovered from the disease including 322 persons during the day.

Also Read | Punjab Shocker: Man Rapes Minor Neighbour on Finding Her Alone at Home in Ludhiana, Held.

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent.

On Thursday the state had reported 69 new COVID-19 cases and one death.

A total of 2,65,44,775 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)