Kolkata, Jan 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 toll in West Bengal climbed to 10,173 on Sunday with nine more people succumbing to the infection, the health department said in its bulletin.

At least 229 fresh cases were detected, pushing the tally to 5,69,998, the bulletin said.

Bengal currently has 5,553 active cases, while a total of 5,54,272 people have recovered from the disease thus far.

Of the nine fatalities, North 24 Parganas accounted for three deaths, followed by Howrah at two. One death was recorded in the metropolis.

Kolkata reported 61 new COVID-19 cases and North 24 Parganas 58, the bulletin said.

As many as 79,95,854 samples have been examined in the state so far, including 25,046 since Saturday.

