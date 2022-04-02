Kolkata, Apr 2 (PTI) West Bengal recorded 70 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally to 20,17,459, a health department bulletin said.

As no coronavirus fatality was registered for the last 11 days, the death toll remained at 21,197.

Also Read | Ramzan 2022 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi Extends Ramadan Greetings, Says 'May This Holy Month Inspire People To Serve Poor'.

Forty-one fresh infections had been reported in the state on Friday.

As many as 19,95,661 patients have so far recovered from the disease in the state.

Also Read | Curfew Imposed in Karauli Following Communal Clashes, Says Rajasthan Police.

The number of active cases went up to 601 from 600 on Friday.

In the last 24 hours, 12,401 samples were tested for COVID-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 24,782,766 since the outbreak of the pandemic, the bulletin said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)