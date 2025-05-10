Kolkata, May 10 (PTI) The Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday welcomed the "ceasefire" between India and Pakistan and praised the Indian soldiers for doing a commendable job.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan have agreed to stop all firings and military action on land, air and sea with effect from 5 pm on Saturday. The brief announcement by the foreign secretary came shortly after US President Donald Trump said India and Pakistan have agreed to a "full and immediate ceasefire" after talks mediated by the US.

"I welcome the decision (ceasefire)," Adhikari said.

"... the soldiers have done a commendable job and given a suitable reply to the terror unleashed in Pahalgam. They killed several notorious terrorists. Our Army has successfully done it... I feel so proud of our country and our soldiers," he said.

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty expressed surprise at US President Donald Trump announcing the ceasefire well before the Indian government made it official.

"(Donald) Trump announced it at 3:30 PM, while the foreign secretary announced it at 5 PM. People do not want war. We are all against terrorism and want strict action. After the Pahalgam attack, the entire country wants the destruction of the terror base camps and the terrorists." Chakraborty said.

West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhankar Sarkar, commenting on the ceasefire, said the country was missing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's leadership.

"It has again been proved that everyone can't be Indira Gandhi. The country is missing the leadership of Mrs Gandhi and that of the Congress," Sarkar said.

