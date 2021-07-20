Kolkata, Jul 20 (PTI) West Bengals Covid-19 fatalities increased to 18,021 on Tuesday after 10 people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

Kolkata, which did not register any death due to coronavirus on Monday, recorded one on Tuesday.

The state's caseload rose to 15,19,599 as 752 new cases were recorded from various parts of the state.

In the last 24 hours, 992 recoveries were registered in West Bengal which improved the discharge rate to 97.99 per cent. So far, 14,89,069 people have recovered from the disease in the state.

The number of active cases currently is 12,509, the bulletin said.

Since Monday, 50,713 samples were tested for Covid-19 in West Bengal taking the total number of such tests to 1,52,29,276, it added.

Meanwhile, 2,48,888 people were inoculated against coronavirus in the state on Tuesday, a health department official said.

