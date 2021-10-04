Kolkata, Oct 4 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll on Monday rose to 18,837 after 12 more people succumbed to the disease, a bulletin released by the state health department said.

The tally went up to 15,71,841 with 601 more people testing positive for the infection.

Of the fresh fatalities, five were reported from North 24 Parganas while three deaths were registered in Kolkata.

Two each were reported from Paschim Medinipur and Nadia districts, the bulletin said.

In the last 24 hours, 572 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total number of cured people to 15,45,400.

The number of active cases is 7,604.

Since Sunday, 26,510 samples were tested in West Bengal for COVID-19 taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 1,82,89,876, it said.

