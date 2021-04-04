Kolkata, Apr 4 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,93,615 on Sunday as 1,957 more people tested positive for the infection, while four fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,344, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 634, followed by North 24 Parganas (462) and Howrah (174).

Two fresh fatalities were registered in the metropolis, and one each in Paschim Bardhaman and North 24 Parganas districts.

The state now has 10,153 active cases, while 5,73,118 people have so far recovered from the disease, including 644 during the day.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 96.55 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested over 92.78 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 26,768 in the last 24 hours, it added.

