Kolkata, May 30 (PTI) West Bengal reported 27 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 20,19,356, a health department bulletin said.

The toll remained at 21,204 as no death due to the disease was reported from anywhere in the state in the last 24 hours, it said.

As many as 35 persons recovered from the disease in the state, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,97,816, the bulletin said.

The state now has 336 active COVID-19 cases

Since Sunday, Bengal tested 5,567 samples taking the total number of samples tested for COVID-19 to 25,299,876, it added.

