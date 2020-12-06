Kolkata, Dec 6 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 4,99,697 on Sunday as 3,143 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Forty-six fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 8,723, it said.

As many as 3,167 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state to 93.51 per cent, it said.

Kolkata registered the highest number of new cases at 765, followed by North 24 Parganas (746) and South 24 Parganas (209), it said.

North 24 Parganas reported the highest number of coronavirus fatalities at 15, followed by Kolkata (10) and Hooghly (four), the bulletin said.

The state now has 23,894 active coronavirus cases, it said.

West Bengal has so far tested 61.35 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 44,186 in the last 24 hours, it said. PTI

