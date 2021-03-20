Kolkata, Mar 20 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally mounted to 5,80,209 on Saturday as 383 more people tested positive for the infection, while two fresh fatalities took the state's coronavirus death toll to 10,303, a health bulletin said.

Kolkata reported the highest number of new cases at 125, followed by North 24 Parganas at 99 and Howrah at 33, it said.

Two COVID-19 patients from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas died due to comorbidities in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

Altogether, 298 people were cured of the disease since Friday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 5,66,526.

The discharge rate of COVID-19 patients stands at 97.64 per cent.

West Bengal now has 3,380 active cases.

The state has so far conducted 89,37,990 sample tests, including 22,779 in the last 24 hours, the bulletin added. PTI

