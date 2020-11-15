Kolkata, Nov 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 7,661 on Sunday with 51 more people succumbing to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

Altogether 3,053 fresh cases of infection reported from different parts of the state took the tally to 4,31,551, it said.

After 4,480 patients recovered from the disease during the day, the discharge rate went up to 91.43 per cent.

The state now has 29,314 active cases.

Since Saturday, 38,658 samples were tested for COVID- 19, the bulletin said.

