Kolkata, Dec 2 (PTI) Altogether 51 people succumbed to COVID-19 in West Bengal on Wednesday pushing the death toll in the state to 8,527, the health department said in a bulletin.

The tally went up to 4,90,070 after 3,271 fresh cases of infection were reported from various parts of the state.

The discharge rate has gone up to 93.33 per cent after 3,275 recoveries were registered during the day, the bulletin said.

The number of people who were cured of coronavirus is now 4,57,377.

The state now has 24,166 active cases.

Of the new deaths, 12 were reported from Kolkata and 11 from North 24 Parganas district. The remaining casualties were registered in several other districts.

The bulletin said that 43 of the 51 fresh fatalities were due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental.

The 3,271 new positive cases included 841 from Kolkata and 697 from North 24 Parganas.

Since Tuesday, 42,624 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state taking the total number of such tests to 59,58,798, the bulletin said.

