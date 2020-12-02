New Delhi, December 2: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to allocate COVID-19 vaccine to Chhattisgarh for free and on priority basis. In the letter sent to the Prime Minister, he said Chhattisgarh is a tribal dominated state, therefore, free of cost COVID-19 vaccine should be made available here on priority basis in the first phase itself. He also thanked Prime Minister for his continued support to the state. Two Years of Bhupesh Baghel Govt: Why Chhattisgarh Is The State to Watch Out For Industrial Investment.

In his letter, he said, "COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented state of tension and fear among people throughout the country. It is our highest duty to ensure peace and good health of each and every person of the country. As we all know, vaccine of Covid-19 is very important for prevention of coronavirus related cases and deaths." "The Union Health Ministry has indicated that vaccine is likely to be available in the near future, which is a major achievement for humanity," he added.Chhattisgarh: How The Bhupesh Baghel Government Worked For Health And Education Sectors in The State Over Past 2 Years.

Baghel said Chhattisgarh is fully prepared for the implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination program. In addition to the state health workers for this vaccination, there are plans to include corona warriors like frontline workers of police force, Revenue department, Urban Development department, Panchayat and Rural Development department and mediapersons also.

