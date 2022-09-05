Kolkata, Sep 5 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday recorded 89 new COVID-19 cases pushing the tally to 21,07,977, a health department bulletin said.

The COVID-19 death toll rose to 21,475 as two more persons succumbed to the disease, it said.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Silicon City Flooded for 2nd Time In A Week, Boats On Streets After Heavy Rainfall; Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Under Fire.

A total of 5,057 samples were tested on the day with a positivity rate of 1.76 per cent, the bulletin said.

The state currently has 2,002 active COVID-19 cases while 20,84,500 people have recovered from the disease, including 255 during the day.

Also Read | Archana Gautam, Congress Leader and Actress, Alleges Misbehaviour by TTD Employee (Watch Video).

The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 98.89 per cent.

Bengal had reported 181 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Sunday.

A total of 2,63,27,898 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)