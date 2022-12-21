Kolkata, Dec 21 (PTI) The West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) unit on Wednesday arrested a suspected spy believed to be in the employ of Pakistan's intelligence agency, the ISI, from Siliguri in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal, a senior officer said on Wednesday.

The person, identified as an electric buggy or 'toto-driver' originally hailing from Bihar's Champaran, was arrested by a team of Bengal STF sleuths from Siliguri's Bharatnagar, he added.

The person had been staying at a rented residence in Siliguri for quite some time now and was monitoring movements of the Army as well as of VVIPs and VIPs and passing on the information to the ISI, the officer said.

"He was living in Siliguri in the disguise of a toto driver. He has been using special technology and various social media signals to send information to the ISI. We are probing whether he was working alone or as part of a group," he said.

The accused person was sent to 14-day custody with the STF, he added.

