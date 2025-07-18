Kolkata, Jul 18 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Friday said that as the assembly election in West Bengal is nearing, West Bengal would witness an "artificial fight" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Hours after PM Modi's visit to the state, the former state Congress president claimed that people would see the return of "seasonal birds" that are available only during the polls.

Also Read | Is There Sunday Mega Block on July 20, 2025? Will Mumbai Local Train Services Be Affected on Central, Western and Harbour Lines? All You Need To Know.

Modi's trip to the state is nothing but the beginning of the BJP's poll campaigning in the state where assembly polls are due next year.

"When the election is nearing, Modi cannot sit idle. Practically, he conducts elections for five years. After one election is over, Modi jumps into another election. In Bengal, the season for elections is about to start, and that is the reason the seasonal birds who remember about Bengal only when polls approach would start coming," Chowdhury said.

Also Read | 'There Should Be No Double Standards on Energy Trade': India Rejects EU's 18th Sanctions Package on Russia, Reaffirms Commitment to Energy Security.

"Now, an artificial duel between Mamata and Modi will commence. Both parties (TMC and BJP) will try to get the benefit out of that duel," he said.

Chowdhury also said that the "mock fight" between Modi and Mamata has caused a big loss to secular political parties like the Congress and the Left.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)