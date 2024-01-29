Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) Popular Bengali singer and former Trinamool Congress MP Kabir Suman was hospitalised on Monday afternoon after he complained of chest pain, an official of the medical facility said.

The health condition of Suman, who was admitted to the ICU of the Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, is critical, he said.

“He seems to have suffered a heart attack. We are constantly monitoring his health parameters,” a doctor treating him told PTI.

A medical board has also been formed for his treatment, the official said.

