Kolkata, May 28 (PTI) West Bengal's Covid-19 death toll on Friday crossed the 15,000-mark after 145 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

The tally mounted to 13,43,442 after 12,193 fresh cases of infection were reported in the state.

The total number of fatalities is 15,120 now, the department said in a bulletin.

The state registered 19,396 recoveries improving the discharge rate to 90.70 per cent. The number of people who have been cured of the disease has thus gone up to 12,18,516.

Accordingly, the number of active cases also slipped to 1,09,806.

North 24 Parganas accounted for 42 deaths while Kolkata registered 36 Covid fatalities. The rest of the deaths were reported from several other districts of West Bengal.

Out of the 145 fatalities, 76 were due to comorbidities where Covid-19 was incidental.

The new positive cases included 2,525 from North 24 Parganas district and 1,857 from Kolkata, the bulletin said.

Since Thursday, 59,188 samples were tested for coronavirus in the state taking the total number of such examinations to 1,22,38,301.

Meanwhile, 2,51,642 people were inoculated in West Bengal, a health department official said.

