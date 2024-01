Kolkata, Jan 6 (PTI) Union minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday highlighted the contribution of West Bengal in the upcoming phase of growth as India moves towards becoming a developed nation.

He also predicted that the support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi will increase in the next polls.

"In the last election, Bengal provided substantial support. Now, with greater backing, we believe that Bengal aspires to foster rapid growth for India and exercise control over inflation," Goyal pointed out at a programme.

Over the last 10 years, significant reforms have been implemented transforming a weak economy into one of the top five globally, the union commerce and industry minister said.

"Previously, corruption had plagued the nation, eroding confidence and trust," Goyal said.

"The GDP, which previously grew at a rate of 4-4.5 per cent, now exceeds 7 per cent, establishing us as the fastest-growing large economy worldwide. International agencies predict that in the coming years, India will become the 3rd largest economy," he said.

In response to his statement, senior West Bengal minister and TMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said, according to Goyal's own words, India is yet to become a developed nation in the 10 years of BJP rule."

Bhattacharya told reporters: "He must acknowledge that the state has always been at the forefront, both in pre and post-independent India, and has shown the entire country the way."

She claimed that the state had faced challenges due to the misrule of the Left Front government for 34 years until 2011 when TMC leader Mamata Banerjee took over.

"Despite non-cooperation by the Narendra Modi government, the state has witnessed unprecedented development under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee, with active participation from the youth and women," Bhattacharya said.

