Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 8 (ANI): After obtaining a warrant from a court, a search is being conducted at actor Sanjana Galrani's house in Bengaluru by Central Crime Branch (CCB) for her alleged involvement in a drug case, informed Sandeep Patil, Joint CP crime on Tuesday.

Yesterday, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi, arrested in a drugs case, was produced in court, which sent her to 5-day custody. As per the CCB, one Niyaz has been arrested in connection with the case as part of the ongoing probe.

Also Read | Earthquake of Magnitude 4.4 on Richter Scale Hits 435 Km North-Northwest of Kargil in Ladakh.

Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi has been arrested and taken into custody for her alleged involvement in a drug case, Bengaluru police had said on Friday. "Ragini Dwivedi (Kannada actress) has been arrested and taken into custody," Patil had said in a statement.

Two more accused have been arrested in this case, the police had said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: PGI Rohtak to Start Phase-2 Trial of Bharat Biotech’s Coronavirus Vaccine.

Notably, Kannada filmmaker Indrajit Lankesh, a couple of weeks back, had appeared before the CCB and revealed information about the use of drugs in the Kannada film industry. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)