Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 25 (ANI): The Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) here on Thursday staged a 'Vidhan Soudha Chalo' protest against labour reform bills passed by the Parliament.

"It is against Parliament to adopt the three labour codes as they did. These are pro-corporate laws and will snatch the rights of workers," KN Umesh, CITU State Secretary, said.

On Tuesday, Lok Sabha passed three labour code legislations which envisage covering over 50 crore workers from organised and unorganised and self-employed categories for minimum wages and social security.

The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code 2020, the Industrial Relations Code 2020 and the Code on Social Security 2020 were passed by Lok Sabha after a reply by Labour Minister Santosh Kumar Gangwar.

The three bills were later passed by a voice vote in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. (ANI)

